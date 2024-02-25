New Delhi/ Bhawanipatna: During the Mann Ki Baat programme Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded a couple from Odisha’s Kalahandi district for their unique initiative that helps to improve the livelihoods and living standards of locals.

PM Modi mentioned about the decision of Jayanti Mahapatra and her husband Biren Sahu, who were management professionals in Bengaluru, to come to the villages of Kalahandi. “With a sense of service and dedication, they started working with farmers here. They have also opened a goat bank here,” said the PM.

The Prime Minister said that here, farmers are given two goats for 24 months. “During this time, goats give birth to 9 to 10 kids. Of these, six goats are kept by the bank, and the rest are given to the same family engaged in goat farming. Today, more than 1,000 farmers from 50 villages are connected to this scheme,” said the PM.

In addition to that PM Modi also mentioned about the Musahar community of Bihar and said that this community has been extremely marginalised in the state.

The Prime Minister talked about one Bhim Singh Bhavesh from Bihar and said that there has been a lot of discussion among the Musahar community in his area about his actions.

“Bhim Singh has focused on the education of children in this community so that the future of these children can be brightened. He has enrolled 8,000 children from the Musahar community in schools,” said the PM.

PM also mentioned that the Chandrapur Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra, where the number of tigers has increased to more than 250, is using artificial intelligence to reduce conflicts between humans and tigers.

“Similarly, a company in Bengaluru has developed apps called ‘Bagheera’ and ‘Garuda’. Through the Bagheera app, speed of vehicles and other activities can be monitored during jungle safaris. This app is being used in many tiger reserves across the country. Moreover, connecting the Garuda app, based on artificial intelligence, with any CCTV results in real-time alerts,” said the PM.

The Prime Minister said that for thousands of years, we have lived with a sense of coexistence with nature and wildlife.

He also mentioned the Melghat Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra, where tribal families have converted their homes into homestays.

