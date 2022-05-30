Bhubaneswar: The 62nd Odisha state Swimming Championships 2022 (Junior & Sub-junior) organised jointly by the Odisha State Swimming Association and department of Sports & Youth services, Government of Odisha concluded Monday at the Biju Patnaik Swimming Pool inside the Kalinga Stadium complex. This year a record number of 258 swimmers participated in the tournament.

Mannata Mishra was declared as the ‘Best Swimmer’ of the championships with 2134 FINA points in the Girls’ category while Anmol Mohanty with 2078 points was the ‘Best Swimmer’ in the Boys’ category. The other individual champions in their respective categories were:

Group I Boys: Anmol Mohanty (2078, Cuttack);

Group I Girls: Mannata Mishra( 2134, Bhubaneswar);

Group II Boys: Hitesh Moharana( 1742, Sambalpur);

Group II Girls: Anshika A. Sahu (2015, Bhubaneswar);

Group III Boy: Kanhu Soren (1016, KIIT & KISS);

Group III Girls: Arpita Seth (927, Sambalpur).

During the 3-day tournament, Hon’ble Sports Minister, Tusharkanti Behera, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Sports & Youth Services were the guests on the 1st day; Olympian and Padma Shri Dilip Tirkey was the chief guest on the second day. On the concluding day of the championships, the swimmers were presented with the medals and trophies by Soma Mishra, Golapmani Mahanta, Bijay Kumar Dixit, Surendra Kumar Naik, Amar Ranjan Mohanty, Lakshmi Chandra Mahakur, Rabindra Kumar Rout, Manoj Banchhor, Lipsa Rout.

It should also be stated here that JSW, Odisha provided the technical support to the tournament.

The eligible swimmers shall represent Odisha at the National Aquatic Championships to be held at Rajkot (Sub-junior) from June 24 to June 26 and the Junior Nationals at Bhubaneswar, July 16 to July 20.

The office-bearers of the swimming association congratulated the medal winners and all the participants. The association also expressed its sincere thanks and gratitude to the government of Odisha for support and sponsorship of the championship.