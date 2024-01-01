Mumbai: Actor Manoj Bajpayee, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming streaming series ‘Killer Soup’, Monday dropped a terrific picture of himself featuring his toned body with washboard abs.

In the picture, Manoj stands with a bare upper body as he stares into the camera. One could see his carved deltoid muscles, chest and biceps — special mention to his collarbone.

He wrote in the caption: “New Year New Me! Dekho soup ka meri body pe asar. Ekdum killer look hai na?”

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who directed Manoj in ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ commented under the picture: “Chuppe Rustom.”

Apurva Asrani, the editor of Manoj’s ‘Satya’ and ‘Aligarh’ pulled the actor’s leg as he commented: “Very impressive. But please leave the thirst traps to me.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Manoj has ‘Killer Soup’ in the pipeline. The series, which also stars Konkona Sensharma, Nasser, Sayaji Shinde and Lal, is a blend of flavours and tells the story of a home chef, a local inspector and amateur villains.

The series has been directed and co-written by Abhishek Chaubey and follows the story of Swathi Shetty, an aspiring yet home chef, who cooks up a bizarre plan to replace her husband, Prabhakar, with her lover, Umesh. But when a bumbling local inspector and amateur villains stir the pot, things don’t go as planned and a recipe for chaos ensues.

The series will drop on Netflix January 11.

