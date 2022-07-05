Bhawanipatna: Body of an unidentified man was found stuffed in a sack near Biju Expressway at Chancharamunda Chhak under Golamunda block of Kalahandi district Monday. The incident came to the fore after locals spotted the sack lying under suspicious conditions near the road and alerted the cops. Circumstantial evidence suggested it to be a case of murder.

It has been suspected that someone might have killed the man and later stuffed his body inside the sack before dumping it near the Expressway. Being informed, Golamunda police reached the spot, recovered the body and started an investigation.