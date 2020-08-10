Rayagada: Coronavirus has brought many good samaritans to the front. It has also showed up the dark side of inhumanity that lies buried deep in our society.

Fearing coronavirus infection, not a single person came forward to shoulder the body of a man who, while he was alive, was always the first one to turn up at his villagers’ funeral. Four hours after lying abandoned, three local youths stepped forward and performed the man’s last rites.

The incident, occurred at Gudari NAC in Rayagada district Sunday, has been a talk of the town here.

Baratum Karubu, aged 60, was a resident of Gudari NAC in Rayagada district. He suddenly fell ill and few moments later breathed his last. His wife and son said he died due to heart attack.

But his relatives, friends and neighbours suspected coronavirus to be the reason behind his death and so they chose to maintain a safe distance.

Four hours later, three youths stepped forward for help. They put on PPE kits, carried the body on the trolley and pulled it through the middle of the village to the cremation ground as the villagers were watched the scenes as mute spectators.

The three youths are in home quarantine now, it was learnt.

