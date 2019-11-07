Brajarajnagar: Within six hours of Mantu Ghosh murder which occurred in Lakshmi Café at the main market under Brajarajnagar police limits, local police opened fire at four accused, leaving them injured, a report said.

According to reports, the main accused, Ananta Dhal, alias Bhima and his three accomplices Sailendra Patra, Rafiq Ansari and Niki Singh were admitted to Jharsuguda hospital Wednesday. However, Gandhi Chhak out-post In-charge Chudamani Mahananda was injured, as the accused also attacked him.

DIG (northern range) Himanshu Lal warned criminals that either they shun anti-social activities and join the mainstream or else leave Jharsuguda district. Police will show zero tolerance to criminals.

Under 5T initiative of the state government, stringent actions will be taken in future, including encounters.

Amit Dhal, another criminal, who happened to be the elder brother of Bhima, was murdered June 24 this year near old bus stand of the town. Since then, Bhima was wandering with a gun in his hands to take revenge of his elder brother’s murder.

Mantu Ghosh had connections with Sonu Ghosh, the main accused of Amit Dhal murder case. As Sonu was put behind bars, Bhima targeted Mantu for taking revenge.

However, the local police along with a scientific team reached Lakshmi Café Wednesday morning and started investigations. Police are on high alert from Amit Dhal’s house up to Jharsuguda hospital. The body of Mantu Ghosh was sent for inquest in the afternoon.

The inter-gang war has assumed alarming proportions in Brajarajnagar area. Residents feel insecure as firing has become a regular thing in the town.

PNN