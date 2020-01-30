Mumbai: Miss World 2017 Manushi Chillar, who is making her Hindi film debut opposite actor Akshay Kumar in Prithviraj, Thursday revealed she is shooting for a song for the upcoming film.

Manushi took to Twitter, where she shared a photograph of herself along with her hair and make-up crew. In the image, only the silhouettes can be seen.

She captioned the image: “At every ‘step’, they’ve got my back. #SongShoot #Prithviraj.”

Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, Prithviraj is based on the life and heroism of the dashing king Prithviraj Chauhan. It stars superstar Akshay in the title role while Manushi plays Sanyogita, the love of his life.

Prithviraj is being made by Yash Raj Films. It will release Diwali 2020.