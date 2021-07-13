Phulbani: Security forces seized a large cache of firearms and other Maoist while busting a Naxalite camp near Dubasara village under Gochhapada police limits in Kandhamal district following a gun battle with the rebels, Saturday.

Two SOG commandos were injured and airlifted to Bhubaneswar for treatment.

This was stated here by SP Vinet Agrawal at a presser held at the SP office here, Monday.

Country-made guns, two haversacks, radio, batteries, medicines, wires and Maoists literatures were seized from the spot.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of SOG and DVF jawans in Kandhamal launched a combing operation July 9 near Dubasara. The team was combing the area the next day when the ultras launched heavy firing from advantageous position.

The jawans immediately took cover and asked Maoists to surrender. The jawans also retaliated and fired in a controlled manner in self-defence. Taking the benefit of forest cover and difficult terrain, the ultras escaped from the spot.

Two commandos were injured in the gun battle and airlifted to Bhubaneswar for medical treatment on the order of DGP Abhay, who was on an anti-Naxal review of Koraput and Malkangiri district.

On being informed, the DGP immediately diverted his chopper to a small ground in Padelpada in Boudh district and took them to Bhubaneswar for medical treatment. The health condition of both commandos is stable.

Later, a search operation was launched in the area when the jawans busted a Maoist camp and seized the articles, the SP added.