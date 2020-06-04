Phulbani: In a joint combing operation by Special Operation Group (SOG) and District Voluntary Force (DVF) jawans, a Maoist camp was busted in a jungle on the border of Nayagarh and Kandhamal districts Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the jawans were carrying out the combing operation in the jungle when they came across a camp. Though they marched towards the camp, they did not face any opposition as it was deserted. However, they seized walkie-talkies, digital cameras, infrared wildlife cameras, some documents, Maoists’ camouflage uniforms and some daily need articles.

Informing reporters about the operation, Kandhamal superintendent of police (SP) Pratik Singh said that the combing operation was carried out on Kandhamal and Nayagarh border before adding that the operation has been intensified following the findings.

PNN