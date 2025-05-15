Nuapada: Security forces uncovered a Maoist camp inside the protected forest near Gatibeda in Sunabeda Wildlife Sanctuary under Komna police limits Wednesday.

Huge quantities of Maoist ration supplies were seized from the site, according to SP Gundala Reddy Raghavendra, who addressed a presser at the district headquarters here.

The Maoists had set up a camp in the protected jungle with plans to launch a major attack targeting security personnel and other key installations. Intelligence inputs received by Nuapada police indicated suspicious Maoist activity in the area.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint combing operation was launched in the morning under the direction of the SP.

The team uncovered the deserted camp and seized various essential supplies, including rice, pulses, salt and other items.

PNN