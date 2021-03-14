Malkangiri: Security personnel busted a Maoist den in Swabhiman Anchal — formerly known as cut-off area– in Malkangiri district following an exchange of fire Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of SOG and DVF jawans went into Pipalapadar jungle and carried out a combing operation.

Seeing the jawans marching towards them, Maoists opened fire from their hideout. In retaliation, the jawans too fired at the ultras.

The exchange of fire continued till the red rebels abandoned their poition. Subsequently, the jawans raided the hideout and seized a huge cache of explosive and Maoist materials.

According to latest reports, the combing operation continues in the jungle.

Notably, a BSF jawan was wounded after a landmine planted by the Maoists went off at Kartanpalli under Mathili police limits in Malkangiri February 21. One day later, the security forces had recovered three improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and some other explosive material during an anti-Naxal operation near the Gopinathguda-Kadalibandha village axis in Malkangiri.

PNN