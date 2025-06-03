Bargarh: A team of the District Voluntary Force (DVF) of Bargarh police has seized a cache of Maoist materials hidden in the Gandhamardan reserve forest near Durgeikhola, within the jurisdiction of Paikmal police station.

According to Bargarh Superintendent of Police PS Meena, the seized items include various explosive materials, Maoist literature, clothing, umbrellas, torches, and other essentials reportedly used by the Maoists. The operation was based on intelligence received from four Maoist cadres who had laid down arms before the Bargarh police August 30, last year.

Speaking at a press conference at the district police headquarters Monday evening, SP Meena stated that multiple operations have been ongoing at various locations using information provided by the surrendered cadres.

One such operation May 30 in the Gandhamardan forest led to this successful seizure. The confiscated materials include 50 detonators, one gelatin stick, a pressure cooker (suspected to be used in IED-making), torches, tarpaulin sheets, umbrellas, a radio set, walkie-talkie charger, mobile charger, Maoist pamphlets and literature, cooking utensils, medicines, clothing, and a red banner cloth typically associated with Maoist propaganda.

Meena added that the Director General of Police has consistently appealed to Maoists to surrender and return to the mainstream. He noted that with growing public rejection of their ideology, Maoist influence in the region is steadily declining.

PNN