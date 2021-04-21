Malkangiri: The Maoist leader, who was the brain behind the kidnapping of the then Malkangiri Collector R Vineel Krishna, surrendered before the police in Vijaywada Tuesday.

He was identified as Jalandjhar Reddy, alias, Venkatakrishna, Maoist leader of Andhra-Odisha Border Zonal Committee and organisational head of the Swabhiman Anchal. This was stated by Andhra Pradesh DGP Goutam.

Jalandhar, who is carrying Rs 20 lakh on his head, had been exercising his sway for the last 25 years on the Odisha-Andhra borders. He was in-charge of Maoist organisation in Swbhiman Anchal since 2008.

Maoists led by Jalandhar had kidnapped the then Malkangiri Collector for nine days.

Later, he was released on certain conditions. In 2008, Jalandhar was led the ambush that claimed the lives of 34 jawans at Alampakka in Chitrakonda area. He was also involved in several incidents of violence in Swabhiman Anchal.

After surrendering, the Maoist leader said, “Maoist organisation is no longer following its main principles, while local people are not supporting them anymore. People are keen to return to the mainstream and participate in the development process. They are no more attracted towards Maoist movement. I decided to include myself in the social mainstream to do social service.”

PNN