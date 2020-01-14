Mathili: A tribal family belonging to Pahada Katuapadar village in Malkangiri district fled their home Monday due to threats from left-wing extremists.

The ongoing torture on the innocent tribal family of Ganga Madhi by the ultras compelled the family to abandon their ancestral land and take shelter in nearby villages, it was learnt.

Sources said that such incidents trigger panic among the locals leading them to also abandoning their native places.

Suspecting Madhi to be a police informer, the Maoists conducted a trial in a ‘Praja court’ recently and pronounced him guilty. Then they beat Madhi up mercilessly with sticks. When Madhi’s family tried to intervene, they were also not spared.

The Maoists also threatened that they would return and kill Madhi. With no option available and no legal course available in the remote area, the family has now shifted to another village, vacating their own thatched residence.

PNN