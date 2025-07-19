Phulbani: In a major breakthrough for anti-Maoist operations in Odisha, security forces uncovered a substantial cache of explosives and tactical equipment during a combing operation in Kandhamal district.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, a team from the District Voluntary Force (DVF) discovered the Maoist dump deep within the Guma Reserved Forest near Sinahibali village, under the jurisdiction of Belgarh Police Station, police official said.

The recovered materials include 564 electrical detonators, 77 non-electrical detonators, four remote controls, two electrical sensors, two battery inputs, one electrical switch, a steel drum with cover, and a steel tiffin carrier.

Officials believe the cache was intended for use in ambushes targeting security personnel engaged in patrol and combing operations in the region.

Kandhamal Superintendent of Police Harish B.C. confirmed that the operation was carried out with maximum caution, involving a bomb disposal squad that first sanitized the area for booby traps and pressure bombs before unearthing the dump.

The forested terrain of Kandhamal, known for its dense cover and strategic value to Maoist insurgents, has long posed challenges to law enforcement agencies.

However, recent operations have intensified surveillance and combing efforts, leading to a series of successful recoveries.

This latest seizure follows a string of anti-Maoist actions in the region.

On June 30, two senior Maoist leaders from Chhattisgarh were gunned down in an encounter in Pushungia forest under Baliguda police limits, and a separate operation earlier this month yielded rifles, revolvers, cartridges, and communication devices from a Maoist camp.

Sources within the security establishment said that the recovered detonators and remote devices were likely part of a larger plan to disrupt ongoing counter-insurgency efforts.

With Maoist activity reportedly spilling over from Chhattisgarh into Odisha’s forests, Kandhamal has become a focal point for coordinated operations aimed at dismantling insurgent infrastructure.

Authorities have launched a follow-up investigation to trace the origin of the explosives and identify any remaining Maoist operatives in the vicinity.

The success of the DVF team underscores the growing effectiveness of Odisha’s anti-Naxal strategy, combining intelligence-led operations with tactical precision. As combing operations continue, officials remain vigilant against further threats in the region.

IANS