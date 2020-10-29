Bhawanipatna: After a brief lull, Maoists have once again made their presence felt in Lanjigarh block of Kalahandi district. Residents of Ghatikundru village under Malijubang panchayat here woke up Thursday morning to see Maoist posters and banners on trees in the locality.

Through the banner and posters, Odisha committee of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) organisation accused the police and the government of oppression against citizens. They also urged locals to join Maoists’ group ‘People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army’.

Villagers here, meanwhile, are in a state of panic after the posters and banners surfaced.

Notably, five suspected Maoists including three women were killed September 9 during a gunfight between jawans of Special Operation Group (SOG), District Voluntary Force (DVF) and the Red Rebels on Kalahandi and Kandhamal border. Two SOG jawans also suffered casualties in the face-off. The Special Operation Group (SOG) is a specialized anti-Naxal force of Odisha police.

