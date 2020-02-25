Malkangiri: Maoists allegedly shot dead a trader on suspicion of being a police informer at a Praja Court in the district, Sunday.

The slain trader was identified as Dinabandhu Bepari of Chitrakonda area in the district. He had been to Panasput haat Sunday but failed to return home. The matter came to fore after his body was recovered from Panasput area, Monday.

Locals alleged that Dinabandhu lost his life on suspicion of being a police informer. However, police found no clue about the murder. SP Rishikesh D Khilari said that the matter is being probed and details are being collected to ascertain the actual reason behind the death of the trader.

PNN