Phulbani: In an attempt to cause fear among local populace and scare them into joining the Red Bandwagon, Maoists Tuesday blocked Gochapada-Balandapada road in Kandhamal district by felling trees.

The ultras put huge logs in two places on the road disrupting road communication in the area.

Besides, the Maoist also put up banners in the logs of trees urging public to join them in order to fight against the government. They also called for a strike from August 18 to August 24 through these banners.

Notably, August 16 a Maoist banner surfaced at Dhungiadia ghat near Daringbadi square under K Nuagaon police limits in the district. The banner was put up by Maoist militia under Kandhamal-Kalahandi-Boudh-Nayagarh (KKBN) division.

In the banner, the Maoists expressed concern about the Maoists who were killed in gunfights with jawans. They also called the dead Maoist as martyrs. The division took the help of the banner to convey their tributes to the killed Maoists.

Notably, seven Maoists were killed in three incidents of fire exchange during combing operations carried out by jawans of Special Operation Group (SOG) and the District Voluntary Force (DVF) of the state police in Sirla forest under Tumudibandha block.

PNN