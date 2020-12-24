Chitrakonda: Even though anti-Maoist operations are being carried out in Swabhiman Anchal in Malkangiri to accelerate various development works, the influence of left wing ultras is yet to be curbed in certain remote pockets, a report said.

Apparently, their dominance was found in Jantri panchayat a few days ago when a family of Sanyasiguda village was tortured at a ‘praja’ court of Maoists. Then, the family was driven out of the village.

According to the reports, a group of Maoists came to Sanyasiguda village where they had organised a ‘praja’ court. Then, they directed the family members of Manu Goleri to be present at the meeting. At the meeting, Manu was treated as a police informer.

It may be noted here that Maoists had to face police encounters at Totagunda November 26 and inside Singram jungle December 23.

Maoists suspected that it was Manu who had informed police about their presence at the two places, making it easy for police to carry out encounters. Manu was tortured at the ‘praja’ court and then driven out of the village.

The family of Manu has been facing a lot of hardship after being forced out of their homeland. They took two days to come over to Nakamamudi village in a boat. Tuesday, they reached Chitrakonda Spillbai launch ghat.

Manu has two minor sons – Madhab and Raju.

For the last four years, due to Maoist threat, the family had been taking shelter at an office in Chitrakonda. Well before the encounter at Singram, Manu’s son Madhab had visited his native village.

The Maoists suspected that they had informed the police, leading to an encounter. ‘We were asked to leave the village as soon as possible. We took shelter at a relative’s house and then left for an office in Chitrakonda,’ they lamented.

His family comprises two sons, wife Mala Galari and daughter Baidehi Galari. Police rescued the family and shifted them to a temporary accommodation.

On the other hand, police and security forces have intensified their combing operations, leaving the left wing ultras worried. But they are targeting the gullible out of frustration, sources said.

