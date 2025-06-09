Bhawanipatna: A farmer in Kalahandi district has become an example for others to emulate after his successful journey to self-reliance through the cultivation of marigold flowers, leaving aside traditional crops.

With government support and personal initiative, farmers in Kalahandi district are embracing diverse agricultural ventures beyond traditional crops.

Muniram Patel, a progressive farmer from Mukundpur village under Dhamanpur panchayat in Golamunda block, has carved out a unique identity through marigold farming.

Once a vegetable grower, Muniram switched to floriculture in 2018 with assistance from the Horticulture department. Along with his wife Gitanjali, he began cultivating marigolds on a 50-decimal patch of land on their backyard. What started as an experiment has now turned into a profitable and year-round occupation.

Marigold farming has brought Muniram both recognition and income. According to him, the flower crop yields substantial returns with relatively low investment. “I earn around Rs 1 lakh annually just from marigolds,” he said.

Besides being a source of livelihood, the bright orange blooms have turned his garden into a scenic spot, resembling a public park, especially during monsoon when the flowers are in full bloom. Unlike most home gardens that lose their blossoms after the rains, Muniram’s marigold field flourishes throughout the year.

Florists from Bhawanipatna, Junagarh, and Dharmagarh regularly purchase flowers from him. His wife, Gitanjali, noted that marigolds now fetch a better price than vegetables, selling at Rs 60 per kg. The couple dedicates three hours each in the morning and evening to their flower field. A single marigold plant, with a lifespan of about six months, yields around 5-6 kg of flowers.

“In today’s time, no matter what you grow, if you invest your effort, time, and money with dedication, success is possible,” said Muniram — a belief he has proven through his blooming venture.

PNN