Keonjhar: This tribal-dominated district is synonymous with production of mangoes and traditionally-processed mango pulp.

The tribals engaged in preparing mango pulp, locally known as ‘Amba Sadha’, allege that due to the pandemic situation and absence of storage and marketing facilities, they are forced to sell it at throwaway prices.

Keonjhar district is known for its climate conducive for mango orchards. Varieties of mango trees can be found across the district. Tribal people living in forests generally earn their livelihood by selling various kinds of minor forest produces.

During mango season, they sell mangoes collected from jungles. They also make best use of unsold mangoes by preparing ‘Amba sadha’. Though the traditional way of preparing it involves a lot of pain and care, they still swear by it.

What they do first is to extract pulp from mangoes. Then they spread a layer of it on a mat to dry it under the sun. When it gets slightly dried up, another layer is spread on it.

Then another layer is poured on it and the process goes on till several layers. It takes at least 15 days to get fully dried up. Then they cut it length-wise, wrap them in leaves and take them to markets and weekly markets.

They generally sell a piece of ‘Amba Sadha’ (4/5 feet X 1 foot) for anything between Rs 120 and Rs 150.

Though this traditionally-processed item is in demand locally, traders from Odisha and other states buy it from the tribal people at throwaway prices and rake in moolah by selling it at higher prices outside the state.

In the absence of storage and proper market facilities, they have no option but to sell them at the price the traders offer as they can’t preserve it in their homes for long.

Besides storage and market facilities, if these tribal people are given training on how value can be added to their produce, they can also get the true value for their labour.

They prepare it in unhygienic condition. Training should also be given to them on how they can prepare it hygienically.

Expressing concern for these tribal people being exploited, Pradeep Rout, a littérateur, said, “The administration should come to their rescue.

If steps are taken for selling them directly to companies, these traditional ‘Amba Sadha’ producers can get the true value for their labour. And the companies, in turn, can earn good profit if they cut them into pieces and sell them in attractive packets.”

Notably, this year the frequent spells of low pressure-induced rain have affected the production of ‘Amba Sadha’. And the Covid-19-induced lockdown and shutdown restrictions are also taking their toll on the business.

