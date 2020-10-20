Mumbai: The key Indian equity indices traded higher Tuesday morning after opening on a flat-to-negative note.

A largely negative trend in the Asian markets impacted the domestic indices initially.

Around 9.35 a.m., Sensex was trading at 40,595.13, higher by 163.53 points or 0.40 percent from the previous close of 40,431.60.

It opened at 40,420.29 and has so far recorded an intra-day high of 40,617.34 and a low of 40,305.59.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 11,916.85, higher by 43.80 points or 0.37 percent from the previous close.