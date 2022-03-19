Rourkela: In a tragic incident, a couple and their three-year-old daughter died in a road accident in Sundargarh district of Odisha Friday night, police sources said Saturday.

Police sources here on Saturday said the bike in which the family members were riding rammed into the road divider near Lehangapada under Bonai Police Station

While the three-year-old Sandhyarani died on the spot, Naresh Mohanta and his wife Nandini succumbed at the hospital.

The couple’s eldest daughter (7) is battling for her life in a hospital at Rourkela.

The accident occurred while the family was returning from Gopana to Lehangapada police said.

UNI