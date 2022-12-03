New Delhi: The country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India Friday said it will increase prices of its models with effect from next month.

In a regulatory filing, the company said it continues to witness increased cost pressure driven by overall inflation and recent regulatory requirements.

While the company makes maximum effort to reduce cost and partially offset the increase, it has become imperative to pass on some of the impact through a price increase, it added.

The company has planned the price increase in January 2023 which shall vary across models, the auto major said without disclosing the exact quantum of the increase.

