Lahore: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has issued directives to keep Maryam Nawaz with her father and former premier Nawaz Sharif at a leading hospital here after the federal government faced criticism for shifting her back to jail, according to a media report.

Maryam Nawaz was admitted to the Services Hospital here Wednesday when she was rushed from the high security Kot Lakhpat jail to meet Nawaz Sharif on account of his deteriorating health on the directives of Imran Khan, and fell sick.

The 45-year-old leader was admitted to the VVIP ll segment, while her father is undergoing treatment in VVIP-l. Maryam underwent some tests after which she was shifted back to the jail.

Maryam, the Pakistan Muslim League vice-president was sent to jail on a 14-day judicial remand last month by an accountability court in a money laundering case. Her remand was further extended by two more days on Wednesday.

Punjab governor Mohammad Sarwar said Thursday that Khan had sought a briefing on Maryam and Sharif’s health. He issued directives to the government to fulfill legal requirements to shift Maryam to the hospital with Sharif, ‘Geo TV’ reported.

Sources claimed that Khan also spoke to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and directed him to make arrangements for Maryam’s stay with her father at the hospital, the report said.

The health condition of Nawaz Sharif, 69, who was admitted to the hospital Monday from the Kot Lakhpat jail, deteriorated with critically low platelet count which fell sharply to a life-threatening level of 7,000.

The ‘Dawn’ newspaper reported Friday that a six-member medical board, headed by Services Hospital Principal Ayaz Mahmood has diagnosed Sharif with having an immune disorder.

Sharif is serving a seven-year prison term in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills case since December 24, 2018 in the wake of the Supreme Court’s July 28, 2017 verdict in the high-profile Panama Papers case.

PTI