Bhadrak: The coronavirus pandemic continues to sweep Odisha with 618 fresh cases being reported Wednesday.

Bhadrak district has so far reported 297 cases and one death. Meanwhile some people from Basudevpur town in the district organised a mass marriage event at a temple near Balinagar Yadav ground, Tuesday.

Sources said that more than 20 couples with their parents and relatives gathered at the temple where a mass marriage was being solemnized.

On being informed about the mass-marriage, police reached the temple and warded all the people from the temple premises.

Even though the state government and various district administrations are urging people to adhere to proper social distancing norms and avoid mass gathering, people continue to flout the guidelines putting everyone in danger.

PNN