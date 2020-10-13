Jajpur: A major fire broke out at a stationery godown near Haveli Bazar area of Jajpur town Tuesday gutting properties and raw materials worth lakhs.

According to sources, smoke was seen billowing out of the ground floor of the building at around 11 am. The intensity of the fire increased rapidly due to the presence of plastic items inside the storehouse. Soon, the fire spread and engulfed the entire godown.

Locals spotted the smoke and informed Jajpur town fire brigade following which a team rushed to the spot and doused the flames. Luckily, there was no casualty in the incident.

Though the exact cause behind the incident is being ascertained, it is suspected that incense sticks lit by godown owner Govind Tripathy for puja this morning could have led to the mishap.

PNN