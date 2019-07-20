Mumbai: A massive fire broke out at Kapil Sharma’s Mumbai apartment. However, the apartment was empty and no one got injured in the accident.

According to reports, the fire broke out in the kitchen. As soon as the local resident saw the fire coming out of the house, he alerted the fire department immediately.

Fire breaks out at flat of Kapil Sharma at Oshiwara Mumbai..

Few feared trap inside!

Rescue on!.

🎬18july2019. pic.twitter.com/s7gR5Plv0c — @PotholeWarriors🇮🇳 #RoadSafety 🏍🛵🛣 (@PotholeWarriors) July 18, 2019

As per the fire brigade officials, the fire was confined to the kitchen room of the apartment and was stopped to spread in time.

On the work front, Kapil is currently being featured on The Kapil Sharma Show. Speculations are rife that Kapil has been approached for the Hindi remake of Malayalam romantic-comedy titled Two Countries. While there’s no official confirmation on the same, Kapil is believed to have liked the project.