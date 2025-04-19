Bhubaneswar: In a landmark initiative to safeguard Odisha’s vulnerable coastline, a large-scale mangrove plantation drive has been launched at Devi river estuary in Astaranga block of Odisha’s Puri district. The ambitious project aims to plant one million mangroves by 2030. Following years of awareness campaigns, the initiative has gained overwhelming community support and aims to revive wetlands, protect marine biodiversity, and secure the livelihoods of fisherfolk.

The inauguration ceremony, held with great enthusiasm, was followed by a mass plantation drive involving distinguished guests and local community members. Hundreds of volunteers came together to plant the first saplings, marking the beginning of this vital ecological restoration effort.

Spearheaded by the Odisha Paryavaran Sanrakshan Abhiyan (OPSA) Trust in collaboration with grassroots organisations like Sabuja Sakha Astaranga, the mission will employ both hypocotyl (propagule) and seedling plantation techniques to rejuvenate the ecologically sensitive area. Native mangrove species such as Rhizophora, Avicennia, Bruguiera gymnorhiza, Bruguiera cylindrica, Kandelia candel, and Sonneratia are being prioritised for their adaptability to coastal conditions.

For their exceptional contributions to mangrove conservation at the Devi river mouth, Kanhu Charan Mallick, Prasant Kumar Behera were felicitated. Their sustained efforts have become shining examples of community-led environmental protection.

“The overwhelming response from local communities after years of sensitisation gave us the confidence to launch this massive endeavour. This is not just about planting trees, it’s about creating a people’s movement for conservation,” said Soumya Ranjan Biswal of OPSA Trust.

The initiative has united a wide range of stakeholders, including PRI members, fishermen, youth groups, intellectuals, and environmental activists.

The event saw the participation of CEO of OrissaPOST and Dharitri Adyasha Satpathy, Editor-in-Chief of of OrissaPOST and Dharitri Tathagata Satpathy, and local leaders like Astaranga Sarpanch Ramchandra Kandi.

Indian Biodiversity Award-winning community leader Charu Maa and State Biju Patnaik Wildlife Awardee Bichitranand Biswal highlighted the importance of mangroves in safeguarding coastal ecosystems and marine life.

During the launch, Adyasha Satpathy announced financial support of Rs 1 lakh on behalf of Dharitri and OrissaPOST, giving the conservation effort a significant boost.

Sabuja Sakha Astaranga President Ramakant Bastia outlined plans to expand the drive across all wetland-adjacent villages. “With community participation at its core, this mission will transform our coastline and inspire environmental consciousness in future generations,” he stated.

As the first saplings took root near Bhaunria Bridge, the event signalled the beginning of what could become one of Odisha’s most impactful ecological restoration efforts.

It can be mentioned here that Mangroves are vital to Odisha’s coastal resilience — they serve as natural barriers against cyclones and tidal surges, prevent soil erosion, improve fish breeding grounds, and sequester carbon.

PNN