Basudevpur: A massive pygmy killer whale was found dead near Kasia fishing jetty in Basudevpur block of Bhadrak district Saturday morning. Local residents and fishermen flocked to the site to catch a glimpse of the rare marine mammal, which had apparently washed ashore, creating a mix of curiosity and concern among onlookers. Forest and marine fisheries officials later collaborated to bring the carcass to the shore.

According to Basudevpur Range Officer Atulya Kumar Mohanty, the pygmy killer whale weighed approximately 8–10 quintals, measured 15 feet in length, and about 6 feet in girth. “This species of pygmy killer whale typically resides in deep waters,” Mohanty said. “It probably sustained injuries from a boat or launch, causing it to drift towards the shore.”

With assistance from the Forest department, Marine Fisheries officials, and local fishermen, the whale was transported to the Basudevpur forest department office. There, Dr Sudipta Jena, the block veterinary officer, and Jagadish Barik, marine fisheries extension officer, conducted a necropsy, collecting tissue and blood samples for further analysis. Residents of Basudevpur again gathered at the office to witness the rare sight.

Authorities said an investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the animal’s death. The pygmy killer whale (Feresa attenuata) is a small, rarely seen oceanic dolphin with a scientific name derived from its similarity to the orca, or killer whale. It is found in tropical and subtropical waters globally and is known for its distinctive markings, such as white lips and dark eyepatch-like markings. While its name includes “killer whale”, it is the smallest cetacean species to have “whale” in its common name and is a species of dolphin within the Delphinidae family.