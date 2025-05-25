Bhubaneswar: The Crafts Council of Odisha inaugurated the “Master Crafters” exhibition at Bhubaneswar Club, Saturday, showcasing the artistry of 20 master craftspeople, including national and state award winners.

The two-day event showcases Odisha’s rich craft heritage, featuring traditional art forms such as Pattachitra, Palmleaf Engraving, Terracotta, Stone and Wood Carving, Appliqué, Golden Grass, Sabai Grass, Silver Filigree, Seashell Art, Dhokra Casting, Tribal Painting, and Handwoven Ikat.

Handloom, Textiles & Handicrafts department Commissioner-cum-Secretary Guha Poonam Tapas Kumar announced the government’s plans to establish dedicated craft clusters under the Srujanika initiative.

“We will create clusters for crafts such as Pattachitra, Dhokra, Golden Grass, and Sabai Grass, which will enhance product branding and offer marketing and market linkage support to artisans,” she said.

Crafts Council of Odisha chairman Santosh Kumar Mohapatra emphasised the uniqueness of the event.

“This exhibition is special because it features only a select group of master craftspeople, many of whom are award winners.

Our aim is to spark public interest in Odisha’s crafts,” he said.

Mohapatra also noted the event’s timing. “Usually, we hold exhibitions in the winter, but this time we’re hosting it in the summer to support artisans during the lean season,” he added.

The exhibition fosters direct interaction between artisans and buyers, providing financial support to the artisans and boosting the visibility of Odisha’s crafts.

Other dignitaries present at the event included Rebati Pani, Ramesh Swain, and Adyasha Dash from the Crafts Council of Odisha.

PNN