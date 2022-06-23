Nabarangpur: A sharp spike in maternal and infant mortalities in Nabarangpur district, despite the state government and the Centre pumping in funds and floating a host of schemes, has emerged as a cause of concern, a report said. Many children have died due to lack of nutritious food and anaemia at a time when massive irregularities plague food distribution among children and pregnant women in Anganwadi centres of the district. The children are the worst hit as there is zero monitoring of the implementation of the schemes.

According to a report by the state Health department, as many as 1,281 children died in the district in 2021-22 fiscal. The toll could be more if the death of children in the 5-6 age group is taken into account. Among the 10 blocks in the district, Papadahandi registered the highest number of infant deaths. As many as 201 infants (up to 5 years) have died in Papadahandi block.

Similarly, 108 infants in Nabarangpur block, 77 in Chandahandi, 85 in Dabugaon, 144 in Jharigaon, 168 in Koshagumuda, 153 in Raighar, 82 in Nandahandi, 177 in Umerkote and 118 in Tentulikhunti have died in the same year. The district health department in a report said 519 children have perished within 28 days of their birth while 636 children from 28 days till 1 year and 127 from 1 to 5 years have died. This takes the total to 1,282 infant deaths, the department’s report said.

The highest number of deaths from birth to 28 days and from 1 to 5 year age group has been recorded in Umerkote block. The number of children dying within 28 days of their birth and up to one year is highest in Koshagumuda block. Similarly, 38 pregnant women have died in the district in 2021-22 financial year. Five of them died due to anaemia, eight for excessive post-delivery bleeding, 13 for hypertension, two in painful delivery, one for dryness in womb and nine for various infections.

Among them, 10 have died in Umerkote, one in Chandahandi, six in Dabugaon, three in Jharigaon, four in Koshagumuda, two in Nandahandi, two in Nabarangpur, three in Papadahandi, five in Raighar and two in Tentulikhunti blocks. Moreover, one has died at home, 29 in hospitals and nine on way to hospitals. Contacted, CDMO Kali Prasad Behera said a report will be submitted to the family welfare secretary while a meeting has been convened with the doctors to seek their advice on the reasons and remedy of this problem.