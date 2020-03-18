Bhubaneswar: The evaluation of answer scripts of annual High School Certificate (HSC) examinations commenced at 61 centres across the state, Wednesday, amidst the coronavirus outbreak which has so far claimed more than 7,000 lives across the globe.

As many as 16,000 evaluators have been engaged for checking the answer scripts of 5.61 lakh students.

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) has put in place special arrangements at the evaluation centres to prevent spread of novel coronavirus.

According to sources, the BSE has decided to conduct the evaluation in phases and subject-wise in order to avoid mass gathering of teachers. The evaluators have been asked to reach the centres in three phases – 8:30am, 9:30am and 10:30am.

The evaluators have been asked to use sanitisers and maintain proper distance between each other as per the guidelines of the Health department. The School and Mass Education department has directed all district education officers (DEOs), block education officers (BEOs) and chief examiners to ensure that the guidelines are followed. The evaluation process will continue till April 10.

BSE President Ramasish Hajra said, “In order to avoid mass gatherings, we have asked the evaluators to come in different phases. The first group of evaluators will reach the centre at 8:30am, the second group at 9:30am and third group at 10:30am. After evaluation work is over, the teachers will leave the centres in a phased manner too.”

“All precautionary measures have been in place at the evaluation centres. If any teacher develops any symptoms, adequate care will be taken as per the protocol,” said S&ME Minister Samir Ranjan Dash.

On the other hand, Odisha Secondary School Teachers’ Association (OSSTA) has urged the BSE to postpone the evaluation in view of coronavirus situation.