Cuttack: The Orissa High Court Monday upheld its earlier order that validated a policy requiring matriculation as the minimum qualification for grant of licence to those undertaking photography business on the Sun Temple premises at Konark.

The move came from a division bench of Chief Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh and Justice Savitri Ratho.

According to the case details, 110 persons were issued identity cards by the Tourism officer of Konark in 2001-02 to operate as photographers.

The Centre February 1, 2007 introduced a new guideline for photography business on Konark premises and accordingly, invited applications from aspiring candidates. Of the applicants, licence was provided to 110 while 45 applications were rejected. The photographers, whose applications were rejected, moved the HC challenging the rejection.

While the case was sub judice at HC, the ASI introduced a new rule in 2017, requiring matriculation as a minimum qualification for conducting photography business on Konark premises.

A single-judge bench of the HC ruled in favour of the rule. Meanwhile, fresh applications were invited from photographers March 10, 2022. Those who fulfilled the eligibility as per the 2017 norm got licence.

