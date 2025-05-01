Cuttack: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, will announce the Class-X matriculation examination results for 2025 May 2 at 4pm, officials said Wednesday.

The results will be officially released at the BSE headquarters in Cuttack. Students will be able to access their scores from 6pm onwards via the board’s official websites: www.bseodisha.ac.in and www.orissaresults.nic.in.

According to BSE officials, around 5.5 lakh students appeared for the Class-X exams held between February and March 2025.

Students can check their results using their roll number and date of birth.

Students dissatisfied with their marks can apply for re-evaluation or re-verification. BSE has urged students and parents to rely only on the official websites for accurate results and updates.

