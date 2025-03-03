Lucknow:A day after removing her nephew Akash Anand from all key posts, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Monday said she has expelled him from the party “in the interest and movement” of the party.

Mayawati said that Akash’s response to her action against him on Sunday was “selfish and arrogant”.

In a BSP meeting on Sunday, Akash was relieved from all responsibilities as he was under the continuous influence of his father-in-law Ashok Siddharth, more than the interest of the party, for which he should “repent and show his maturity”, she said.

“But on the contrary, the lengthy response given by Shri Akash is not a sign of his remorse and political maturity, but is mostly selfish, arrogant and non-missionary under the influence of his father-in-law,” Mayawati said in a post on X in Hindi.

“Therefore, in the interest of the self-respect and self-esteem of the movement of the most revered Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar and following the tradition of discipline of Manaywar Shri Kanshiram ji, Shri Akash Anand, like his father-in-law, is expelled from the party in the interest of the party and the movement,” Mayawati said.



PTI