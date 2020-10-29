Nabarangpur: Mid-day Meal (MDM) rice was found to be illegally stocked on the premises of Mahakuma Upper Primary School near the ABEO office at Jharigaon block of Nabarangpur district.

Taking serious note of it, the project management unit (MDM) of the School and Mass Education department issued a letter to the Collector, seeking: criminal proceedings against former Additional Block Education Officer (ABEO) Suresh Chandra Nayak, clarification from the BEO Bikash Chandra Sarkar and suspension of ABEO Binay Kumar Sori. The project management unit (MDM) of the School and Mass Education department has also sought cancellation of contract with the transport contractors.

The district education officer in a letter had earlier informed the BEO, the Collector, the SP, the district civil supplies inspector and the state MDM nodal officer that the rice stocked on the school premises was meant for the MDM and not for PDS.

This has pointed out massive irregularities in MDM rice supply to the schoolchildren in the district.

It may be noted here that a rice laden truck overturned on Chandahandi-Jharigaon road September 9. A person had died on the spot. Police had seized 375 quintals of rice even as people sought to know if the rice was meant for MDM or PDS. An investigation was on.

The district civil supplies officer had submitted an investigation report September 14 to the Collector, pointing out that the rice was not meant for PDS. Around 750 quintal of rice had been supplied to Jharigaon in the third quarter. The rice was not for PDS. Moreover, 92 bags of rice were seized in a godown near ABEO office September 9.

However, the ABEO said that he was unaware of this rice which was seized near his office, but he had seen a transport agency used to take out and in rice there.

The district civil supplies officer in his report said that the rice was supplied in March to the godown, but Hemanta Kumar Chaurasia and Kiran Kimar Pattnaik of a transport agency were taking the rice September 9.

Later, Jharigaon marketing inspector told local IIC that Kiran Kumar and Hemanta Kumar were authorised transport dealers who were taking out rice from CWC godown March 23. The district education officer had issued this rice for 253 schools. The MI had also submitted the statements of the rice dealers and copies of gate pass at the IIC.

Accordingly, October 15, the project management unit (MDM) of the School and Mass Education department issued a letter to the Collector.

The BEO has filed a complaint against these four people at the Jharigaon police station.

