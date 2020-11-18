New Delhi: The Supreme Court mediation centre Wednesday held the first round of mediation between Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Anubhav Mohanty and his wife Varsha Priyadarshini through videoconferencing to settle their marital discord.

According to Anubhav Mohanty’s counsel Ashwini Dubey, the Supreme Court mediation centre held first round of mediation Wednesday which was conducted by advocate Pooja Aanand.

Anand has been a mediator in Supreme Court and High Court for 12 years. The mediator has fixed the second round of mediation at 1 pm, November 21.

“The process of mediation is on and the mediator is putting her best efforts to resolve the dispute. And I’m sure that with the efforts of mediator and lawyers, parties will arrive at a logical conclusion. Keeping their young age in mind, the sooner is the separation the better and this will be in their interest,” said Anubhav’s advocate Dubey.

Significantly, the apex court is likely to take up the matter for hearing December 8.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had October 16 asked the couple to explore possibilities of mutual settlement. A bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy had heard the transfer petition filed by Varsha and asked the couple to appear before the SC mediation centre here.

The bench had observed that both of them are high profile personalities in Odia cinema industry. The bench asked them to explore possibilities of amicable settlement.

The apex court’s order had come in Varsha’s petition seeking transfer of the divorce petition filed by Anubhav from Patiala House court to Family Court in Cuttack.

It is to be mentioned here that the BJD MP had filed the divorce petition in Patiala House Court here July 7 and submitted that since the date of wedding, the marriage between them have not been consummated as due to the selfish behaviour of Varsha.

The actor-turned-politician was married to Varsha in February 2014. He contended that his wife never treated him as her husband and always tried to give him the mental and physical agony.

Similarly, Varsha had also filed a domestic violence case at SDJM Court in Cuttack August 7 accusing Anubhav of physical and mental torture.