New Delhi: Tonight’s episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 was quite special. Host Amitabh Bachchan welcomed the second crorepati of this season, IPS officer Mohita Sharma. As the show started, Big B continued the game with Mohita, who had played till 9th question on Monday’s episode.

Without using any lifeline, she answered the question for ₹ 3,20,000 with ease. She had used only one lifeline in the previous episode. Her knowledge about various subjects and style of playing the game sensibly left Amitabh Bachchan quite impressed.

The ₹ 1 crore question that made Mohita Sharma the second crorepati of this season was – “Which of these explosives was first patented in 1898 by German chemist Georg Friedrich Henning and first used in World War II?” The options were – HMX, RDX, TNT and PETN. The correct answer was RDX.

For answering the ₹ 1 crore question, Mohita Sharma took the help of expert Pankaj Pachauri.

Meanwhile, also check out the ₹ 7 crore question that Amitabh Bachchan asked on tonight’s episode – “Launched in 1817, which of these ships built by the Wadia Group in Bombay is the oldest British warship still afloat?” The options were HMS Minden, HMS Cornwallis, HMS Trincomalee and HMS Meanee and the correct answer was HMS Trincomalee.

Before Mohita Sharma, Nazia Nasim from Delhi had won ₹ 1 crore in this season.

The next contestant to make it to the hot seat was Jwala Jit Singh, an Inspector from Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. He revealed that he participated in the show to live up to his father’s expectations.