Kochi: Sub Lieutenant Shivangi Monday joined the Indian Navy as its first woman pilot on completion of operational training here, a Defence spokesman said.

Hailing from Muzzafarpur in Bihar, Shivangi will be flying the Naval Dornier surveillance aircraft.

“I have been craving for this since a very long time and finally it is here, so it’s a great feeling. I am looking forward to complete my 3rd stage of training,” she said.

Shivangi, who joined the force two days ahead of the Navy Day, has graduated to become the First female Pilot of Indian Navy, the spokesman said here.

