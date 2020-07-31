Balasore: Bees can frighten the living daylights of anyone. But for this 34-year-old beekeeper Tukaram, bees are far more than just insects. Bees are his best friends. In fact, he even lets 10,000 of them touch his face.

Born and raised in Tartua village under Oupada block in Balasore district, Tukaram has had a close companionship with bees growing up. At a young age, he had a few cool tricks up his sleeve to impress his friends with honeybees.

Tukaram was introduced to the bee world by his grandfather, who was a professional beekeeper during his time.

Aware of the fatal bee stings, Tukaram has held a special bond with his buddies, while remaining calm and showing no nervousness as he dealt with them, something he learnt from his grandpa.

“Bees are my best friends and I wished others too can love my friends as I do. I always try my best to protect the bees and raise awareness among the people across Odisha about the importance of beekeeping,” Tukaram said.

Tukaram is a professional beekeeper. He earns a very good amount from this business. At a time when a number of young men from his village lost their jobs owing to COVID-19 induced lockdown, Tukaram gave them training on bee-keeping. The effort to train more and more people continues.

Vocation apart, beekeeping has made him famous in the locality. A huge crowd gathers at his firm every time he showcases cool tricks with his best friends. All the villagers enjoy the ‘Bee Man’ show while maintaining social distancing.

PNN