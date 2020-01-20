Bhubaneswar: With a view to providing quality education to the tribal students, the state government has decided to set up state-of-the-art mega education complexes in three tribal dominated districts—Sundargargh, Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar.

The SC, ST Development department will establish the mega educational institutions to impart education to tribal students from Class I to XII. Funds for these institutions will be provided under Odisha Mineral Bearing Area Development Corporation (OMBADC), official sources said here Monday.

The department has asked Works department to prepare the detailed project report (DPR) along with requirement of funds for civil infrastructure, the source said.

At present, more than 1,760 schools including Ekalavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS), Kalinga Model Residential Schools (KMRS), Anwesha and Akanksha are functioning under the administrative control of SC, ST Development department in all the 30 districts.

Due to the remoteness and scattered nature of the institutions often it becomes a challenge to get quality teaching staff to such locations. Therefore, the government has decided to set up these institutions at the three district headquarters.

Each of the mega educational complexes will be a hub of quality education along with state-of-the-art sports facilities and access and availability of infrastructure to give exposure to art and cultural faculties for all-round development of the tribal students.

These complexes will have residential schooling facilities for both boys and girls, and each complex will house 3,000 students.

To update the latest teaching technology, classrooms will be equipped with Teach Next Modules which would enhance the knowledge level and ease the syllabi. The smart classrooms include features like audio and video demonstration or support for teaching staff while conducting classes.

Similarly, the schools will have ultra-modern labs which would enable the students to get acquainted with all scientific principles.

The educational complexes will also have smart libraries with more than 5,000 books, encyclopaedia, scientific journals, periodicals, which would rejuvenate and develop thinking skills of students and keep them updated on all current affairs and latest scientific inventions.

The administrative and academic management of these complexes will be entrusted with reputed educational institutions to be selected from across the country through competitive selection process, they said.

The government will constitute a state-level monitoring committee headed by the Chief Secretary to oversee the running of these institutions.