Baripada: Aimed at boosting the farming sector through irrigation, construction of a mega-project was started in Mayurbhanj district six years ago. The project had then sparked hopes among farmers of being able to produce good crops with water available throughout the year. However, the hopes have taken a nosedive with the project getting delayed.

Locals have blamed the construction agency for delaying in implementing the irrigation project. Farmers are unsure of the execution of the project as they have been facing water shortage to save crops every year.

According to the report, the Odisha government decided to provide water through irrigation in Badasahi, Bangiriposi, Kaptipada, Rairangpur and Karanjia blocks in 2016. The cost of the project was estimated at Rs 517 crore.

The mega project was split into 13 components/sub- projects. Four irrigation projects are being set up at Balabhadrapur, Khuntapal, Kudimunda and Damodarpur under Badasahi block; three projects at Bangiriposi, Hinjala and Kanspala under Bangirippsi block; one project at Jamudiha under Kaptipada block; five projects under Karanjia and Rairangpur blocks.

Construction of all these projects is at different stages. Works of intake wells near different rivers, pump houses, staff quarters and electricity supply of the minor sub-division and underground pipe-laying is going on.

It was learnt that the work is moving at a snail’s pace since five years. Not even 25 percent work of 12 projects has been completed.

KVPR, a construction agency was awarded with the work of implementing the project. It was mandated to complete the work by June 2019. The project has missed the deadline. The agency had sought extension of nine more months to complete the work. Still, it has not been able to finish the work.

On the other hand, farmers alleged that over 50,000 hectares of land are awaiting irrigation in the project areas.

“We have been facing acute water shortage in summer while the project remains dysfunctional,” lamented farmers like Basant Swain, Jagdish Rath, Suresh Chandra Pati and Hrushikesh Nayak.

They alleged that the agency is getting the work done by petty contractors. Petty contractors are delaying the work as the construction agency is not clearing their dues in time.

Executive engineer of the irrigation department Sunil Kumar Rout said that due to COVID-19 restrictions, the pace of the work has been affected. However, work will resume at full pace soon, he informed.

However, farmers’ outfits have been demanding steps to expedite the project work as soon as possible.

