Patna: Meghalaya Police have reached Patna with Sonam Raghuvanshi, the prime suspect in the murder of her husband Raja Raghuvanshi, during their honeymoon trip.

Sonam is currently being held securely at the Phulwari Sharif police station in Patna under strict police surveillance.

According to sources, Meghalaya Police plan to take her to Guwahati from Patna Airport Tuesday at 12:40pm. The police convoy is expected to reach the airport by 11am, after which she will be flown to Guwahati and later transported by road to Shillong.

Meghalaya Police have obtained a five-day transit remand to facilitate her transfer and interrogation.

Late Monday night, a police team departed from Ghazipur by road with Sonam and reached Patna via Buxar. Throughout the journey, her location was continuously tracked by authorities.

Sources further revealed that security during transit was tight, with officers from Uttar Pradesh Police, Bihar Police, and four personnel from Meghalaya Police accompanying her.

After she arrived at the Phulwari Sharif police station, she was advised to take rest before the onward journey to Guwahati.

Sonam was arrested in connection with the killing of her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, whose body was discovered in a gorge near the Weisawdong Parking Lot in Meghalaya June 2.

The couple, who had gone missing May 23, were initially the focus of a missing persons case that eventually escalated into a murder investigation following the recovery of Raja’s body.

Sonam remained untraceable until she surrendered to the police in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, June 8.

UP Police’s Additional Director General (Law and Order) Amitabh Yash stated that Sonam had claimed she was “drugged and brought to Ghazipur”.

The surrender marked a turning point in the case, which had gripped authorities in multiple states for two weeks.

According to Meghalaya Police, the murder was the result of an extramarital affair.

Sonam allegedly plotted her husband’s killing in collusion with her boyfriend, Raj Kushwaha, and turned herself in after mounting pressure from the investigation.

Besides Sonam, Raj Singh Kushwaha has also been arrested, along with three others identified as Vishal Singh Chauhan from Indore, Aakash Rajput from Lalitpur, and Anand from Bina in Sagar district.

The investigation continues in the high-profile murder case.

