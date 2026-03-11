Shillong: The Meghalaya government Wednesday postponed the April 10 elections to the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHACD) in view of recent violence that claimed two lives in the region, as mobile internet services were suspended in five districts.

Curfew has also been imposed in West Garo Hills and East Garo Hills districts, a day after the Meghalaya High Court struck down a notification making Scheduled Tribe certificates compulsory for filing nominations for the GHACD polls that led to the violence.

The notification sought to bar non-tribals from contesting the GHADC elections in a departure from the practice that continued for over seven decades.

“Dear friends, looking at the current situation in Garo Hills and understanding the difficulties people are facing at the moment, the Government of Meghalaya has decided to postpone GHADC elections,” the chief minister said in a video clip.

He said the decision was taken after reviewing the current law and order situation in the Garo Hills and considering the difficulties being faced by the people.

The Meghalaya High Court Tuesday cancelled a notification issued by the GHADC making ST certificates compulsory for election nominations, and observed that it bypassed proper legislative procedures.

The notification was issued by the chief executive member of the council following a resolution of the Executive Committee last month.

However, the high court noted that the Executive Committee could only propose rule changes, which must be approved by the District Council and the Governor before taking effect.

“The notification cannot pass legal scrutiny and is set aside and quashed,” the court said, disposing of the writ petition.

Home Principal Secretary FR Kharkongor said that mobile internet services were suspended across five districts in western Meghalaya after several incidents of violence linked to the tribal council elections threatened to disrupt public order.

The suspension covers the districts of West Garo Hills, East Garo Hills, South Garo Hills, North Garo Hills and South West Garo Hills, and will remain in force until further orders, he said.

The order was issued after reports from the police and deputy commissioners indicated that incidents over the GHADC polls could disturb public peace and tranquillity in various parts of the Garo Hills region.

Social media platforms “are likely to be used for transmission of information through pictures, videos and text, having the potential to cause serious breakdown of law and order,” Kharkongor said in the order.

Meanwhile, curfew has been imposed in West Garo Hills and East Garo Hills districts following violent protests linked to the GHADC election process.

Two persons were killed in police firing at Chibinang in West Garo Hills on Tuesday during clashes that erupted amid protests by sections of the Garo community against the attempt of non-Garo candidates in the filing of nominations.

Several incidents of arson, assault on civilians and the gathering of large crowds were reported in Tura and other locations across the region, officials said.

Former MLA E Mominin was also allegedly assaulted by a group of protesters during the unrest, and the Leader of Opposition Mukul M Sangma lodged an FIR accusing him of making provocative speeches, following which the violence spread.

The controversy erupted after objections were raised by groups in the Garo Hills over the participation of non-Garo communities in the nomination process for the tribal council polls.

In an order, the district magistrate of South West Garo Hills prohibited the sale of petrol and diesel in jerry cans, bottles and other containers with immediate effect in the district to prevent any disruption of law and order.

However, the issuance of diesel for mobile towers and road construction companies will continue as per the standing order of the Deputy Commissioner (Supply), the order said.

While the GHADC primarily represents the Garo tribe under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, non-Garo residents have in the past participated in the electoral process in constituencies where they are eligible voters, officials said.

Earlier in the day, a rally was also held peacefully in the state capital, Shillong, where participants expressed solidarity with the demands raised by their Garo brethren regarding the GHADC election issue.

Meanwhile, the Meghalaya Board of School Education has postponed two of its class 12 exams in the West Garo Hills district in view of the violence, an official said.

The music and anthropology papers of the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (HSSLC), scheduled for March 11 and 12, were postponed, he said.

The examinations in the remaining districts of the state will continue as per schedule.

“The HSSLC examinations, scheduled for March 11 (Music) and March 12 (Anthropology), stand cancelled for West Garo Hills only. The same shall be rescheduled for some other dates to be notified later,” Meghalaya Board of School Education’s Director Accreditation and Controller of Examinations TR Laloo said.