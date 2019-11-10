Kendrapada: Personnel of the Odisha Fire Service rescued a pregnant woman at Rajkanika Saturday when she was caught by the very severe cyclonic storm Bulbul in the district.

Sushree Sangita Bala, wife of Dibaker Lenka, of Giria village under Rajkanika police limits, was shifted to Rajkanika Community Health Centre in a fire service vehicle at 10.15 am Saturday.

As per the last bulletin of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), cyclone Bulbul is about 95 km east-northeast of Paradip and 133 km south-southwest of Balasore. Kendrapara district witnessed heavy rainfall coupled with strong winds. In the last 24 hours, Kendrapada has received 137 mm of rainfall.

Earlier, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Pradeep Jena had mentioned about uprooting of trees in Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur and Bhadrak districts. The restoration work is underway. NDRF and , ODRAF teams, police and fire personnel have been engaged in clearing the road blockade. The SRC, however, said that they had not received any information on loss of life so far.

PNN