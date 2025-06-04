‘Ee Saal Cup Namdu’ is trending on social media after Royal Challengers Bangalore clinched the title after 18 years. A wave of celebration followed online, and a flood of memes is now going viral.

RCB is trending across platforms like Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook but along with the celebrations, users’ witty takes are stealing the show. One user wrote, “Virat stayed with RCB for 18 years but still hasn’t learned Kannada. How can RCB fans truly accept him as one of their own?”

Another meme compared Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer, saying, “Shreyas won the final in one year, Virat took 18. Yet you still call Virat the GOAT?”

Some joked that after RCB’s victory, a new state has been added to India’s map—“RCB State of Celebration,” with “Chinnaswamy Mahal” as its capital and “Ee Saal Cup Namdu” as the official language.

An X user named Virat Kohli Trends shared an emotional scene from the film Pushpa, where Allu Arjun is crying, captioning it: “This is every RCB fan right now.” Another user, Indian Cricket Team, posted a tearful Virat scene and wrote: “Congratulations RCB! Ee Saal Cup Namdu.” One more wrote, “Unbelievable! An atmosphere of pure happiness in Bangalore.”

A user named Ghar Ke Kalesh shared a video of Gorakhpur’s famous Sunny Dancer, portraying Virat Kohli as the dancer bothering Shreyas Iyer. In another post, the same user shared the teary-eyed joy of RCB players with the caption: “Yeh sher uth zara te, phir wahi jalwa dikha apna.” Netizens are loving the creativity. One even commented, “Indori has become famous!”