Patkura: Hundreds of people came together to attend a memorial service held in honour of late BJD MLA Bed Prakash Agarwalla on his birth anniversary at Duhuria village in Patkura Friday.

The guests included BJD Mahakalpara MLA Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak and Bed Prakash’s wife Sabitri Agarwalla who contested and won from Patkura Assembly constituency after the veteran leader passed away April 20, 2019.

Speaking to OrissaPOST, the late MLA’s eldest child Madhumati Agarwalla said: “My father had a lot of plans for Patkura. Whenever he discussed the developmental work of Patkura with me, he used to point out that development in the communication and infrastructure sectors are basic requirements for economic growth. That is why he did a lot of work in developing those sectors.”

“Therefore, road and bridges were built to all the villages in Patkura. Sadly, before taking up any plans for the economic and financial development of the people of Patkura, he passed away,” added Madhumati who is an advocate at the Orissa High Court.