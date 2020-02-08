Bhubaneswar: MEMU services will replace passenger trains on Puri-Angul and Bhubaneswar-Kendujhargarh routes in Odisha from February 11 and 12 respectively, East Coast Railway officials said Saturday.

With 16 coaches, the Puri-Angul-Puri train will be the longest Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) rake in Odisha, they said.

The Puri-Angul-Puri MEMU will run from Puri February 11 and from Angul February 12, the officials said.

The Bhubaneswar-Kendujhargarh-Bhubaneswar MEMU will run from Bhubaneswar February 12 and from Kendujhargarh February 13, they said.

The new MEMU trains will replace the passenger ones but the schedule will remain the same, the officials added.

(PTI)