Ratnagiri: Policemen Thursday carried out a cleanliness drive in the premises of Bari community health centre (CHC) in Jajpur district in the wake of Cyclone Amphan.

The cyclone had left the CHC premises littered with leaves, twigs and other garbage Wednesday. Thursday morning, policemen led by Bari police station inspector-in-charge Markand Chandra Mishra reached the CHC armed with brooms.

After getting the premises, inpatient and outpatient departments cleaned, the uniformed men then sanitized the premises.

Locals hailed the cops for their kind gesture. Among the cops, Bari tehsildar Sarojkant Nayak, Bari police station assistant sub-inspector Narayan Prasad Behera and many staff of the CHC also participated in the drive.

PNN